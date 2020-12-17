This administration‘s own head of cybersecurity stated that the 2020 election was the most secure in our nation’s history. The attorney general said that the Justice Department did not find evidence of massive voter fraud. The Supreme Court refused to hear cases brought before it to overturn the election results. The Electoral College validated the vote count and officially announced Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

It’s time for us to take stock and take our medicine. Whether it’s to celebrate or to accept with dignity the disappointment of an electoral loss, America has spoken and we now have a result that needs to be respected.

Every opportunity has been afforded to our current president to challenge this outcome and the courts have spoken, consistently finding that the cases brought before them had no merit. Citizens have shown remarkable patience while these many challenges have run their course.

It is time to shake hands and allow the incoming president the opportunity to govern without obstruction.

This would also be the appropriate time to wish him well, for our country’s sake.

George Mason

Nobleboro

