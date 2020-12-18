Richard Wayne Collins 1939 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Richard Wayne Collins, 81, of Harpswell died peacefully at his home with his family by his side, on Dec. 8, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1939. His parents were Mattie Alexander Collins and Alton Collins. Richard worked for Randall’s Body Shop in Harpswell. Later, he worked for Brunswick Ford for 18 years. After, he was self-employed and worked at his home body shop. He enjoyed camping and traveling around the U.S. with his friends and family. He enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus every Christmas season and spreading joy to children and families in nursing homes. Richard and his wife, Jane, enjoyed round and square-dancing together. Richard was an active member of the Elijah Kellogg Church and Merriconeag Grange in Harpswell. He enjoyed volunteering at the church suppers and events, especially at the Elijah Kellogg Church’s chicken barbecue. Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane Collins; his daughter, Suzanne Gagne and her husband Ronald, and granddaughter Erica Davis; His son, Richard Collins Jr., granddaughter Courtney Collins, grandson Michael Collins, great-grandchildren, Maci, Ryker, James, and Damien. He was predeceased by his parents, Mattie Alexander Collins and Alton Collins; his siblings, Alton, Allen, Lovinia (Lane), Naomi (Gordon), and Janet (Gurney). Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be visiting hours followed by a funeral at a later date within the next year. More details to follow later on. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harpswell Neck Fire Rescue Department and Elijah Kellogg Church in Harpswell.

