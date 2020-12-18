SCARBOROUGH – Jean E. Gilpatrick, 91, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born Nov. 23, 1929 in Medford, Mass. but spent most of her life in Portland.

Jean was a graduate of Deering High School, class of 1947, attended Northeastern School of Business and attended the University of Southern Maine.

Employed at Armstrong Company Union Station and then joined the Maine Central Railroad, Boston and Maine and Guildford from 1952-1996 and the first woman regional sales manager. She was a member of the Coast Line Credit Union and was a chairwoman of the board of directors for many years. She was also a member of the City of Portland Planning Board and was recognized for her efforts on many projects which benefited the City of Portland.

She was predeceased by her father, Lionel H. Gilpatrick, her mother, Ethel M. (Strout) Gilpatrick; her brother, Lionel Gilpatrick and wife Regina, Richard Gilpatrick, a sister, Arlene Sabasteanski and husband John; and her nephew, James Gilpatrick.

She is survived by her lifelong friend, Theresa “Terri” Diffin of South Portland, who, along with Terri’s daughter, Lori Thompson, was with her at the time of her passing. She is also survived by her nephews, Brian Gilpatrick, John Sabasteanski, her nieces, Karen Robbinson and Wendy Torrey; and her sister-in-law, Elaine Gilpatrick.

The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood at Canco for all of their kindness and care.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A graveside service will follow at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Jean’s name to the

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Smile Train

633 Third Ave., 9th Flr.

New York, NY 10017

http://www.smiletrain.org/donate

