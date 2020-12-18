UNION CITY, Calif./PORTLAND – Thomas A. Brogan, 60, of Union City, Calif., formerly of Portland, died, surrounded by family after a brief hospitalization on Dec. 11, 2020, at Washington Hospital Healthcare System in Fremont, Calif. Tom was born Dec. 8, 1960, in Portland to Thomas A. Brogan and the late Suzanne L. Dworak (Ricker). He was the oldest of five children (and was always quick to remind his siblings of that fact).

As anyone who had the pleasure of growing up with siblings knows, “Big Brother” Tommy created life-long memories for his sisters and brother. He was a protector of them, yet occasionally played tormentor as well (all in good fun – even the Oreos and BB Gun). Growing up in Portland during the ’60s and ’70s provided a world of adventure for him, and he often had his sister Kelly in tow as they explored the city and surrounding towns. As they grew, his other sisters and brother would have chances to tag along.

Tom was a husband and proud father. His world revolved around his wife Judy and his daughters, Heather and Alicia. If they needed anything, they knew that all they needed to do was ask and Tom would move mountains to make it happen. Reflecting his Maine roots, Tom believed in hard work and taking care of his responsibilities, with providing for his family being foremost. He and Judy built a wonderful life in the Bay Area. Over the years, they lived in San Francisco, Alameda, Oakland, San Lorenzo and finally settled down in Union City.

Tom worked in the plumbing wholesale business for 40 years. He quickly earned a reputation in his chosen career as the most knowledgeable person in the business, fielding calls from clients across the nation. He was justifiably proud of his hard-earned achievements, as were his family and friends.

Tom possessed a photographic memory and a sharp, expansive intelligence. He was a deep thinker, a deep feeler, and spoke with purpose. Tom’s voice was a rich, memorable baritone. His laugh, lovingly called a “yuk-yuk” laugh by his daughters, was resonant, distinctive and infectious.

By far, Tom’s favorite pastime was watching sports, baseball especially. His love of sports was instilled in his daughters and many hours were spent together, watching baseball, basketball and football. The Red Sox were always his favorite team but 40 years of Bay Area living turned him into a devoted A’s fan as well. Tom and Judy went to hundreds of A’s games and enjoyed season tickets whenever they were able.

Tom loved listening to music with the love of his life, his wife Judy. Everybody knew that their favorite musician was John Prine and their favorite genre was classic rock. His daughters could not get away from Tom and Judy’s beloved classic rock music, whether playing on the radio, cassette, vinyl or CD. Tom and Judy were often heard singing along together, though their daughters will tell you that neither one could carry a tune.

Now, Tom’s health struggles have come to an end. The shock and grief felt by family is tempered by the knowledge that Tom is now reunited with his mother, Suzanne, and his beloved Noni and Papa, along with the extended clan. Tom touched so many lives, and his impact and memory will live on in their hearts and minds.

Tom is survived by his wife, Judy, and his two daughters, Heather and Alicia; his father, Thomas A. Brogan of Portland; his sisters, Kelly S. Brogan of Wake Forest, N.C., Maureen M. Dealaman of Yarmouth, Janice P. Morin of Old Orchard Beach, and his brother, Michael C. Brogan of Reno, Nev.; his grandchildren, Albert and Annabelle; and seven nieces and nephews.

Tom’s family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff of the Intensive Care Unit at Washington Hospital Healthcare System for the tender, understanding, and compassionate care given to Tom and his family during this most difficult period.

Tom never wished to be the center of attention. Accordingly, there will be no services.

