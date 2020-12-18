Patricia Ann Guerette 1956 – 2020 LITCHFIELD – Patricia Ann Guerette stepped into the loving arms of her Savior on Dec. 14, 2020 while being cared for at home by her family. Born Patricia Ann Haines on Sept. 8, 1956 to Ardenne S. and Millicent E. (Smith) Haines in Bath. She grew up on the family farm in North Bath with her beloved siblings, Sarah, Dean, and Larry. She graduated from Morse High School in 1974. Her first job was in the office at Bissons Trucking. Patti met the love of her life, Andrew L. Guerette, in 1974, and they were married at the First Baptist Church in Bath on Sept. 6, 1975. Raising their three children was truly what she was made for, and when her own children were grown, she began to invest in the lives of other children through various teaching ministries with her church and with Child Evangelism Fellowship. Patti spent 14 years as the Secretary of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Topsham, where she helped not only the Pastors, but the whole congregation it seemed, stay organized. She taught Sunday School, AWANA, Good News Club, Vacation Bible School, and Childrens Church. She built her life and faith on the firm foundation of her salvation through Jesus Christ. Patti enjoyed spending time with family, reading/studying/teaching the Word of God, helping her children with various projects, having her grandchildren for visits and overnights, laughing with her husband, singing about the Lord Jesus, staying in touch with friends, and cheering on her loved ones in all their adventures. She is survived by her husband, Andy; her three children, Carolyn, Leslie, and AJ, her son-in-law, Beau, her daughther-in-law, Megan; and her six grandchildren, Orrin, Cora, Ailsa, Clancy, Lowena, and Donovan. She is also survived by her sister, Sarah J. Lien, and her brother, Larry D. Haines. Patti’s favorite verse is Proverbs 3:5 and 6, “Trust in the Lord, with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your path.” A service will be held at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, located at 771 Lewiston Rd., Topsham at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. To share your thoughts and condolences with the fammily, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . At her request, instead of flowers, Patti would like to ask people to give donations in her honor to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Maine 413 Campground Rd. Livermore Falls, ME 04254

