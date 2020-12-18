OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Charles Edward Moreshead, 81, passed away with his wife Nancy by his side on Dec. 14, 2020 in Old Orchard Beach. Charlie suffered a brain aneurysm 16 years ago. He defied the odds as 95 percent of the people who go through what he did would not survive. His wife Nancy worked tirelessly to help him, and with Charlie’s resolve, he survived for many years. It is a testament to his character. Charlie was born on June 9, 1939 in Waterville to Everett and Irene Moreshead. He grew up in Portland and graduated from Deering High School in 1957 and attended Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield. He graduated from Bates College in 1962 where he received a varsity letter in Indoor Track. Charlie went on to earn a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University in 1965 and moved to Augusta. After passing the Maine Bar, he began a career as a lawyer becoming a senior partner in a large law firm, and later founded his own firm. He always said he was a country lawyer, and although he had large corporate clients, he also treated the little guy with care and compassion and was known to sometimes reduce or forget a bill if he knew someone was in need.Charlie also had a passion for politics. He was a State Representative in the 104th Maine House of Representatives and a Kennebec County Commissioner for 12 years. He held the position of chairman of the Maine Republican Party for two years and worked on many gubernatorial and congressional campaigns. Despite his party affiliation, some of his most enduring friendships were with his strongest political opponents. He also held the position of the Augusta City Attorney from 1974 to 1999, was the counsel for the Maine Bond Bank, and served on the Maine Harness Racing Commission.Charlie was a great bridge player, loved his poker games with the boys, and could not watch a football game unless he had some “action” on it. The ocean was in his soul and he loved sailing in Maine and travelled extensively to the Caribbean. Charlie is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Old Orchard Beach.He was an immensely proud father and grandfather. He is survived by his son, Andrew of Fayetteville, N.C. and his wife Brenda, daughter, Susan Rice of Old Orchard Beach and her husband Billy, daughter, Cynthia Mauzerall of Boise, Idaho and her husband Brad, daughter-in-law, Ursula Moreshead of Norwich, Conn. Surviving grandchildren include Andrew Moreshead II, Cameron Rice, Nolan Rice, Jack Moreshead, Anthony Moreshead, Ellie Mauzerall, and Gabi Mauzerall. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Janice Moreshead of Hallowell. He was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Everett Moreshead; two brothers, Richard and Everett; and a son, David. Charlie had the assistance of some amazing caregivers over the years who helped improve the quality of his life and treated him with love and respect. The family and Charlie cannot thank them enough. Charlie will be greatly missed by his family and friends. As per the family’s wishes and COVID restrictions there will not be any public services or memorial.

