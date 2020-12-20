CAPE ELIZABETH – Jean E. Mardigan, resident of Cape Elizabeth for 57 years, passed away on Dec. l0, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.Jean was born in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of the late Leonard and Martha Brenda (Blackhall) Hassett. Jean’s family moved to Portland where she attended local schools and graduated from Deering High School, class of 1950. Jean was very proud to be a Deering High School Alum and was especially proud of the Deering Rams, always following the Thanksgiving Day football game. She was voted “Miss America” in her yearbook in 1950.Jean then pursued college and graduated from Colby Sawyer where she earned her associate degree. After college, she worked at the Portland City Hospital, now the Barron Center, for a few years before marrying Edward L. Mardigan. Together they had three children, built a home in Cape Elizabeth and raised their family there. After raising her three children she was employed by the Portland Public School Department as the administrative assistant for the superintendent. She worked there for over 20 years where she won many awards for excellent service. After retiring she volunteered her time at Mercy Hospital.In Jean’s earlier years she enjoyed home gatherings with friends playing bridge. Jean loved the beach having spent her childhood summers on Chebeague Island. She loved to walk on all local beaches especially Crescent Beach and around Kettle Cove. Jean was truly an avid reader with lists and lists of all the books she read. She especially looked forward to traveling, whether it be a road trip with a friend or a journey to Europe or a warm island.She had a special place in her heart for her two grandchildren, always talking to them and keeping up with their lives. She was very proud of them and loved them so much.Most of all we will take comfort in her deep and abiding love. She so loved and cherished spending time with her family with many get together just because, or to be sure to recognize a family member’s special birthday or occasion.Her family will fondly remember her wonderful sense of humor and how thoughtful she was. She truly was selfless. She loved her family and was always there for them. She had a quick wit and she was “sharp as a tack” and just “got it” right to the end. She never missed an important date and she would always make a homemade card to make her family member feel special.Jean was so fortunate to have lived her whole life in her home. She was “Our Rock,” was loved dearly, and she will be sadly missed forever.Jean is survived by her three children, Stephen E. Mardigan and his partner Patricia Nixon, Julie A. Mardigan, Leslie Poulin and her husband Normand Poulin; her two grandchildren, Stefani Greco and her fiancé Sheldon Matos, and Emme Poulin; cousins, Brenda and Fred Russell, Buddy and Judy Patch, Cynthia Lenius, and their children. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Jean’s memorial page, or share online condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions can be made in Jean’s name toThe Cape ElizabethLand Trust,330 Ocean House Rd.,Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

