PORTLAND – Joan Lucille Labbe McDonough, 85, of South Portland passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Waterville on June 19, 1935 to the late Arthur L. and Arlene F. (Fernald) Labbe. She moved to Portland at a young age where she met her best friend Sally (Kane) Bonnvie, graduated from Cathedral High School, met the love of her life Richard J. McDonough and they were married on Sept. 3, 1955. After working various jobs she became a stay at home mother and together raised five children.

Her life was focused around her five children, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her godchild, Terri (Bonnvie) Serappa and her family. She enjoyed reading books, playing bingo and going on outings with her friends at the Betsy Ross house. She was active in her church, The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and volunteered at the school with the parents Association.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; sister, Carol L Schiffman, brothers, Alfred H. Labbe, Michael C. Nelson, Brian N. Nelson, Gary A. Labbe; stepfather, Norman A. Nelson; brother-in-law, Alfred F. McDonough; and son-in-law, James A. Richards.

She is survived by her brother, Craig A. Nelson; children, Rosemarie and Brad Campbell of Portland, Maureen A. McDonough, of Windham, Michael A. and Anita (Bradford) McDonough of South Portland, Elizabeth J. Richards of Westbrook and Melissa J. McDonough of Portland; grandchildren, Samantha and Jason Vetterline, James Richards, Mary McDonough, Courtney Richards and Stephanie McDonough; great-grandchildren, Bronson, Bentleigh, Colton and Tanner, and a brother-in-law, William E. Schiffman Jr.

Funeral service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.

