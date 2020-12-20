CAPE ELIZABETH – Richard Arthur Hill, 60, died peacefully in the shelter of his oceanside estate on Dec. 2, 2020. Richard was born on Jan. 16, 1960, in Seoul, Korea, to Douglas S. Hill and Kyung Ja Hill. He was raised in South Portland.

Beloved father, friend and mechanic to the community. Neighbors will thank him for his countless years of honest service as a highly skilled mechanic, and as the proud owner of Hill’s Service Station automotive shop. It was in Richard’s nature to help when ever he could.

His family knew him only as a hard working, nurturing soul who wanted to teach and inspire his children and grandchildren to be the best they could be.

Richard was a skilled seaman. His passion for being on the ocean was shared by all. He raised his children on a marina where he docked his boat The Blue Ribbon. He taught his family to love the salty air and the shore. Along with understanding the hardwork that comes with the oceans power.

Richard enjoyed hobbies like fishing, deep sea tuna fishing, repairing boats, The Patriots, and NASCAR. Richard spent time working on fishing vessel engines. He was well known for contributing both on shore and off shore with Portland fishing boats, Theresa Marie 1, 2 and 3.

Richard was one of the lucky ones. He was fortunate to accomplish so many of his life long dreams and goals. He caught a deep sea Tuna fish, ran a successful family-owned and operated business and custom built a house. His family is very proud of all of his talents and achievements.

As a young man he competed in track, played basketball and loved to ski.

Richard is also known for his commitment to serving in the U.S. Army reserves.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nichole Hill White and Candice Link; along with five grandchildren; his sister, Jean Hill of Portland; along with three nieces.

He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren and kids, and he spoke about this love to all that knew him.

All that knew Richard, understood he had the greatest passion for rewarding work. Luckliy he found his calling servicing his community’s automotive needs. Richard cared deeply for all his friends, family and even his hundreds of loyal Hill’s Service Station customers. His heart knew no bounds for helping others and he will be remembered for his kindness, big laughs, and big personality, and deeply loving soul.

Graveside service to be announced in the spring to honor his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southern Maine Agency

on Aging

https://www.smaaa.org/

