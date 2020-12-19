HOPKINTON, Mass. – Charis Ann Storms Davis, 79 passed away peacefully at Golden Pond Assisted Living Communities in Hopkinton, Mass. on Dec. 15, 2020.

Charis was formally from Henrietta, N.Y. where she lived for 48 years. She was an elementary school teacher for the hearing impaired in the Rochester City School District for most of her career. She was born in Houlton in 1941, the daughter of Rev. Martin and Grace Storms. She attended North Yarmouth Academy and graduated from Colby College.

She met her future husband while student teaching at the Baxter School for the Deaf. They were married in 1965 with her father conducting the ceremony at his church in Yarmouth.

She found joy in music and loved playing the piano and the organ. She was an avid traveler with her husband after retirement and loved spending time at her cottage in Deer Lake, Pa. and in the flower garden at her home in Henrietta. Charis moved with her husband to Hopkinton, Mass. to be near their daughter.

Charis is survived by her daughter, Sara Davis of Ashland, Mass., son, Scott Davis of Greenville, Texas; her brother, Mark Storms (Debbie) of Yarmouth; and multiple nieces and nephews throughout the country.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband of 54 years, Vernon W Davis; daughter-in-law, Jean Davis; and her two brothers, Carlton Storms and Roger Storms.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of Charis’s life and burial will take place at a later date in 2021. Final resting place will be the family cemetery in Parkman.

Arrangements are under the care of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.

