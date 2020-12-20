PORTLAND – Mark Cardilli Sr., loving husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 8, 2020, from complications of ALS. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Annie Cardilli on May 25, 1964.They moved to Portland shortly thereafter. He attended public schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1982, then went on to the University of Southern Maine, where he received a degree in business. Throughout his working career, he was employed at many banks, and retired with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield as a business analyst, after 26 years.He met his wife, Sue, in 1988, and were married in February of 1993. They have two beautiful children, Mark Jr., and Chelsey, whom he adored.Mark was a talented musician, could play five instruments, and played in many bands. The family took memorable trips to Disneyworld, Niagara Falls, Gettysburg, Pa., and New York City.Mark Jr. remembers his dad coaching his baseball team, and how he taught him to play the guitar, and of his dad being there for him, no matter what; he was the best dad ever, he said, I will miss him terribly. Chelsey recalls her dad going to concerts with her, and how she used to cling to her dad’s legs when he was heading to work, not wanting him to leave. She will miss him so much. His wife Sue says she will miss him everyday; he fought so hard battling the disease. He was truly an inspiration to many people, especially those in the ALS community, she said. Mark leaves behind his wife, Sue; son Mark Jr., daughter Chelsey; sister Karen Solomon, her husband Rich; three brothers-in-law, David Doble, Johnny Doble, Christopher Cruise; and many cousins and friends. They would like to thank Dr. Suma Babu at Mass General in Boston, Compassion Care ALS, Midcoast Hospital of Brunswick, Wellstar Hospital of Roswell, Ga. (thank you to David Christie), CHANS Home Health and Hospice of Brunswick, and Deb Robb, Mark’s nurse. A graveyard service will be held on Jan. 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. Due to COVID-19, please follow CDC guidelines. The service will be under the care of Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Portland. For online condolences, please visit AdvantagePortland.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating toHope-JG FoundationP.O. Box 1805Windham, ME 04062

Guest Book