BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Barbara Anne (Bouffard) Bachelder passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born in Sanford on Sept. 12, 1940. She attended South Portland schools and was a graduate of South Portland High School, class of 1958. She married Bruce L. Bachelder on June 4, 1960.

She worked for the family business, Realty Oil Company, for 18 years and at Maine Eye Center for Dr. Fred Miller for many years. In 1999, Bruce and Barbara began working for the National Hot Rod Association and traveled across the country to NHRA race locations for the next 15 years, Bruce as a technical inspector and Barbara as a credentials supervisor. Barbara was a fixture in the credentials trailer. People would wait in long lines just to see her and have her wait on them. She will be missed by many in the drag racing community.

Barbara will be remembered for her love of sports, having been an All-State basketball player at SPHS, being an avid reader, enjoying walks in the park with their dog, Emma, and, most of all, her deep love for her family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Adrian and Eva Bouffard; in-laws, Harvey and Ellen Bachelder; sister, Beverly Ray; sister-in-law, Barbara (Bachelder) Chipman, brothers-in-law, Brian E. Bachelder and Emmit O. Ray; nephew, Steven Ray, and niece, Melissa Vaillancourt.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Bruce L. Bachelder of Brownsburg, Ind.; son, Brian Scott Bachelder (Lynn Houston) of Hampton Falls, N.H., daughter, Bethany Allspaw (David) of Indianapolis; granddaughters, Katherine Bachelder, of Atlanta, Ga., and Julianne Allspaw of Indianapolis, grandsons, Jake Bachelder, of Exeter, N.H., Eric Bachelder, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Samuel Allspaw of Indianapolis.

In addition, she is survived by her sister, Donna Bouffard; sisters-in-law, Cindy Bachelder, and Rev. Elizabeth J. Bachelder Smith (Verne), brother-in-law, Dan Chipman; nieces, Brenda Chipman, Sherry Gibbs (Tommy), and Linda Ray, and nephews Matthew Drost (Julie) and Aaron Drost.

Arrangements are under the care of Legacy Funeral Services of Indianapolis. A private service and interment will be held at Brooklawn Cemetery at a later date.

Should friends desire, the family has designated the

Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route One, Suite 2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

for donations in loving memory of Barbara.

