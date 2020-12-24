KENNEBUNK

Wild Blueberry Ball Drop to be held virtually

The sixth annual New Year’s Eve Kennebunk will be held virtually this year, with the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop from the Bell Tower of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church being streamed online Thursday at 9 p.m. and again at midnight via the NYEKBK Facebook page and Youtube.

In between the ball drops, staff at the Brick Store Museum will present historic facts about previous New Year’s Eves and video well-wishes for community members will be played.

To learn more about the included events, visit nyekbk.org and “Like” the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NYEKBK

