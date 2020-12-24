State health officials reported 735 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as well as six additional deaths, marking the second straight day that Maine has topped 700 new infections.

The new cases comes one day after Maine saw 748 additional infections of COVID-19, shattering the previous single-day high by more than 150 cases. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 also continues to mount, with 127 of Maine’s 317 total deaths occurring within the past four weeks.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 21,226 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the state in mid-March, with half of those occurring within the past month. Despite the recent surge, however, Maine continues to have among the nation’s lowest per-capita infection and death rates as states across the country report similar record-setting trends.

At least part of this week’s massive numbers of infections are likely attributable to recent changes at the state testing lab, although Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah also warned that the increases remain “concerning.”

The surge in cases that began this fall led to a backlog at the Maine CDC lab as staff struggled to keep pace with the time-consuming verification process. Maine CDC has streamlined that process in recent days and brought on additional staff to address the backlog, which Shah said likely contributed to Wednesday’s record-high case numbers and could result in higher numbers on subsequent days.

“Even though this increase is concerning, and it does represent a true number . . . it does not represent a striking increase within a 24-hour period,” Shah said during Wednesday’s media briefing. Shah adding that other metrics, including testing positivity rate, have improved in recent days, suggesting things may have actually plateaued in Maine.

Of the 748 new cases reported Wednesday, 183 resulted from laboratory results received since Monday, the agency said. The remainder were reported earlier and were part of the backlog.

Infections have spiked in Maine and across the country since Thanksgiving as the virus spread during family or group gatherings — a dynamic that public health officials fear will be repeated immediately following the current holiday season.

Meanwhile, thousands of frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care homes have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as the first supplies of two vaccines begins flowing into the state. As of Wednesday afternoon, Maine CDC had reported at least 8,001 vaccinations statewide, with that number growing steadily as hospitals and two national pharmacy chains hold vaccine clinics for high-priority individuals.

Maine’s seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 478 on Thursday, compared to 221 four weeks ago and a seven-day rolling average of 76 new cases daily at the end of October.

The Maine CDC had not yet posted new hospitalization figures on Thursday morning. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 187 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 — a more than 10-fold increase since November 1 — with 46 of those people being treated in intensive care units and 19 individuals connected to ventilators.

Gov. Janet Mills said during Wednesday’s briefing that while the arrival of vaccines offers a “desperately needed ray of hope,” the state still faces difficult months ahead as the public health community works to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.

“The bottom line is: We in Maine are still very much in the throes of this virus, as is every state in the country,” Mills said. “We can, and we must, do better controlling this.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: