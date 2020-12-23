A health care worker at Maine Medical Center experienced an anaphylactic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, the first such case reported in Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control announced the incident Wednesday and said the unidentified worker is doing well after being treated and observed at the hospital overnight.

Meanwhile, more than 8,000 Mainers have so far been vaccinated in Maine hospitals and nursing homes and the state now expects to receive an additional 19,125 doses of vaccine next week. The next shipments will be used to continue vaccinating frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, and to expand vaccine access to assisted living facilities and to emergency medical responders, according to the CDC.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Wednesday that the allergic reaction experienced at Maine Medical Center is similar to those reported in other states and other countries, and that such reports remain rare.

“Reactions of this sort have and will continue to happen,” he said. “Reactions of this sort have thankfully been the extreme rarity.”

Shah said the health care worker was being observed after receiving the Pfizer vaccine and reported “signs and symptoms of discomfort” about 20 minutes later. He was not specific, but said the person was quickly treated and was observed overnight.

“The system that we have in place to look out for reactions of this nature … worked exactly as it should,” he said.

