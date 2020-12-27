SCARBOROUGH – It is with great sadness that our Family shares the news of Bill’s passing on 12/23/2020, after a long battle with ALS. Bill’s final days were at Piper Shores once he could no longer be cared for at home by his family and others. His wife, Dale, and daughters, Angela and Leah, along with their spouses, Ryan and Aaron, were dedicated to giving Bill the quality of life he wanted as the disease progressed. Bill’s spirit was boosted by his only grandchild, Clara M., whom he absolutely adored. His siblings and close friends added much to his continued appreciation of life even though he was fighting such a terrible, incurable disease. Bill was a bright light in any dark room who was befriended by many wherever he went; he knew no stranger. He was a teller of stories, a perpetual whistler, and a lover of family who taught his daughters to treat others as they would want to be treated and the value of hard work.Bill was the 10th of 11 children born to William and Alice (Neault) Temm on March 11,1947. He grew up on the family farm on Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough. Bill went to Scarborough schools, graduating from S.H.S. in 1965. He worked in construction, owned a concrete foundation business, tried real estate, and ultimately found his calling in financial planning and wealth management. Bill’s command of mathematics and logic were always present, as was his ability to relate to and care for his clients. Bill and Dale were a team and worked hard to succeed at everything they did. They married in 1973 and raised their 2 daughters, Angela and Leah, to enjoy life and work hard, as well. In addition to loving his family, Bill was an avid hunter, a great marksman, okay fisherman, good cook, lover of music, and classic cars. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Alfred and Clifton. He is survived by his wife Dale; daughters and spouses, Angela and Ryan McBane, and Leah and Aaron Schneckloth; granddaughter, Clara McBane; siblings, Charles, Albert, Barbara, Betty, Frances, Roy, Alvin, and John, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and so many friends. Bill lived his life in a way that is best summarized in a quote by one of his favorite actors, John Wayne: “I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please.” Bill’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Piper Shores who, especially in the last 9 months, treated Bill as family when he could not see his own. They advocated for his care and pushed for his “girls” to be with him in his final days- for that we are eternally grateful.Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned for summer 2021 when we can safely gather and share “wild Bill” stories together.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Bill’s fighting spirit to the ALS Association, http://www.ALS.org or The ALS Association Northern New England ChapterThe Concord Center, 10 Ferry Street – Suite 438 – Concord, NH 03301.

