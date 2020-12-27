BIDDEFORD – Kathy Ryder of Biddeford, Maine, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Portland.

Kathy was born in Portland, Maine, to Sheldon Ryder and Phyllis Tatro on May 3, 1955. She had a love for all animals, especially her dog, Jazz, and had a deep passion for horses. She spent many years equine caretaking and owned several of her own horses.

Kathy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Paul; her nephew and his wife, Paul and Megan; her son and his wife, Greg and Danielle; and three grandchildren, Logan, Owen, and Brayden.

Kathy’s family and friends paid this tribute to her: “Kathy was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she would never hesitate to help anyone in need. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.”

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare Society

PO Box 4

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Guest Book