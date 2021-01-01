NORWAY – David Stetson, 68 of Norway, passed away on Sunday Dec. 27, 2020 at the Market Square Nursing Home. He was born Oct. 7, 1952, a son of the late Everett and Rebecca (Phinney) Stetson.

He was preceded in death by his longtime partner and mother to his children, Julie Clark; his sister, Patti; and his parents, Everett and Rebecca Stetson.

He is survived by his children, sons, David Clark, Scott Clark and his wife Kim, his daughter Christy Clark; and his 13 grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 51 Main St., South Paris. Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family, a service will take place later in 2021. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

