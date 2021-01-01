BRUNSWICK – Linton H. Studdiford was born in New York, N.Y. on Nov. 11 1941, the son of Andrew Douglass Studdiford and Marjorie Haupt Studdiford. He grew up in Chappaqua, N.Y., where he attended the local schools. After the death of his father, Linton attended Kent School in Kent, Conn. He went on to study at Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania.Linton met Bonnie Bingham and they married before he attended UPenn. While in Philadelphia, they had a daughter, Marjorie.They moved to Mount Holly, N.J. where Linton taught and ultimately became head master of Saint Mary’s Hall-Doane Academy. A son, Douglass, was born, and in 1973, Linton and his family moved from New Jersey to a farm in Cornville, Maine. There they had Shorthorn cows named for flowers and pigs named for cheese. Linton also started a solar systems business; Solar Systems, Inc.In Cornville, Linton’s interest in the church grew, and he studied holy orders at Bangor Theological and was ordained a deacon in 1980 and a priest in 1985, as well as earned a Doctorate of Ministry. He had churches in Skowhegan (he also served as the general contractor during the church’s construction), Sanford, Cape Elizabeth, and Wiscasset and, after worked for the Diocese of Maine as a Canon to the Ordinary. He also served as Deputy to six General Conventions and president of the Standing Committee. During this time, he and Bonnie lived in Brunswick in a house surrounded by trees and gardens they lovingly planted.After Linton’s retirement, he and Bonnie became Master Gardeners and obtained a Certificate in Native Plants and Ecological Horticulture through the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. He volunteered at the Midcoast Senior College, something he very much enjoyed.Linton died on Dec. 29, 2020.He is survived by his wife Bonnie; their daughter, Marjorie, her husband Tim and two daughters, Isabel and Pearl; and their son, Douglass and his two sons, Cooper and Payson.A celebration of Linton’s life will held this summer in his gardens he so loved. While gone, he will not be forgotten. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. ﻿In lieu of flowers, please send donations to theSociety of St John the Evangelist,980 Memorial Dr.,Cambridge, MA 02138.﻿

