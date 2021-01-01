BRIDGTON – Gordon Weymouth, 93, a lifelong resident of Bridgton passed away at home on Dec. 23, 2020. His loving companion, Dorothy Morency was with him.

He was born on May 25, 1927 in Portland to Charles H. and Jean Crook Weymouth. He attended local schools. He married the love of his life, Selma Porter on June 16, 1945.

He was drafted into the Army on Sept. 25, 1945 and was stationed in Japan. There he witnessed the devastation Nagasaki endured from the atom bomb. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he returned home and worked on road construction.

In 1961 Gordon and Selma opened the Vicki-Lin Camping Area on Long Lake. Together, in a real team effort, they planned, developed and managed the campground until the time of death.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Bedor of Bridgton and grandson Samuel Thurston and partner Jessica Townsend and great-granddaughters, Hannah and Elizabeth Thurston of Gorham. He is also survived by daughter Linda Ruksznis and husband Larry, granddaughter Amanda MacLeod-Killer and husband Jeffry, great-granddaughter Aurora Killer of Bridgton and step-grandsons Trystin and Ethan Killer of Alfred, grandson Jared MacLeod and partner Bailey Schendell and grandsons, Aiden and Kaelan MacLeod, and step granddaughter Francy Hayes all of Kennebunk. His family meant the world to him.

Gordon was a Special Deputy Sheriff for Cumberland County, 1965 to 1968, and served on the Board of Selectman in Bridgton. Gordon was passionate about Long Lake and knew it like the back of his hand. He was also a fan of going “backroading” looking for deer, turkeys or some other wild animal to observe. He was also passionate about construction equipment and would almost drive off the road looking at a new backhoe or excavator he spotted parked at a dealership. He was known for his quick wit and spoke with the art of using cliché.

On his 93rd birthday, his cousin’s grandson, Liam Opie visited with members of the American Legion to honor his World War II service and Liam read an article to him that he had written about his father, Charles, who was a World War I veteran. He really enjoyed their visit. He also enjoyed spending winters in Bonita Springs, Fla. with Selma. Later on in life he visited Brundidge, Ala. where his daughter Vicki lived. It was a farming community and he would watch the cattle that was pastured on her land.

A Celebration of Gordon and Selma’s lives will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, and because every dog he met wanted to be his friend, donations may be made in his memory to the

﻿Harvest Hills Animal Shelter,

1389 Bridgton Rd.,

Fryeburg, ME 04037.

