PORTLAND – Peter John MacMillan, born Jan. 4 1965, of Portland, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 after a long period of declining health.

He grew up in Portland, surrounded by terrific friends with the same interests, playing sports. He and his friends could be found on the basketball court or baseball field for pick up games every night.

After graduating from Deering High School, Peter joined the Army, serving at Ft. Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon returning to Maine, Peter worked at one of Portland’s first fine dining restaurants, Alberta’s Cafe. While working there he cooked for and met dignitaries and celebrities including presidents of the United States.

Peter was an avid golfer and played at Riverside Golf Course with his family. Peter was a die-hard New England sports fan and celebrated the Red Sox first World Series in 2004 with his mother, a huge Sox fan.

He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews who adored him for his gentle spirit, energy and sense of humor.

Peter spent years taking care of his father when he was ill, something for which his family is eternally grateful.

Peter was predeceased by his father, Thomas Lee MacMillan, his mother, June Coburn MacMillan; brothers, Daniel and William MacMillan, and beloved sister-in-law, Cathy Ann MacMillan.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Walsh, her husband Edward, sister-in-law, Lisa MacMillan; along with many nieces and nephews and their children.

Although taken from us too soon, we are given solace that his suffering is over and he is resting in peace with the Lord. Services will be private.

Memorial gifts may be made to organizations that benefit those in need of a hand up in Peter’s and his family’s beloved City by the Sea, Portland.

