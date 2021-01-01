I wish all my readers a very happy holiday season and hope for a better, brighter, more normal new year. Stay safe and healthy!

Help Harvest Hills

The complications of the pandemic have hit fundraising efforts for animal shelters particularly hard. The Magic Lantern Theater is hoping to help out by “stuffing the truck” with much-needed items to deliver to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg.

A donation box has been set up outside the Magic Lantern entrance and volunteers will be in the parking lot to accept items for the shelter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.

Some of the most-needed donations are bleach, paper towels, toilet paper and kitchen-size drawstring trash bags. Pâté-style canned cat food, canned dog food, Purina One and Iams lamb and rice dry dog food, Purina Kitten Chow and hardwood pellets are also on the wish list. For more information call 935-4358 or go to harvesthills.org.

Rotary, Food City partnership

Food City in Bridgton worked with the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club to deliver 80 bags of healthy food to the Southwest Oxford County Nutrition program, formerly the Brownfield Food Pantry.

A whole winter squash, a bag of apples, a rustic bread, butter, chocolate chip cookie mix and cranberry sauce were included in each reusable shopping bag donated by KeyBank in Bridgton, along with a holiday greeting and information about washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.

The Rotary Club’s efforts were supported by a grant from the southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire Rotary District. The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club thanks Food City for coming through admirably despite order and delivery-day changes. For more information about Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club and its activities, email [email protected]

New artist at Gallery 302

Stained-glass artist Deborah J. Ripley from Denmark has joined Gallery 302’s group of more than member 40 artists.

Ripley worked in the health sector using art and its creation to promote wellness and help individuals overcome obstacles. She learned stained-glass techniques in 2016 and now works with different types of colored and textured glass to create free-form designs that capture light and filter it through the stained glass. To learn more about her work and the work of other gallery artists go to gallery302.com, call 647-2787 or visit the gallery at 112 Main St.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

