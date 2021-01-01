WINSLOW – Mary Jane (Morneau) Cliche, 78, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, peacefully at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, S.C. with her husband at her side. Mary Jane was a retired Registered nurse with more than 30 years of service.Mary Jane was born Nov. 23, 1942 in Winslow, the daughter of Phillip and Sadie (Bolduc) Morneau. She attended local schools, Mount Merici Academy and graduated from Winslow High School in 1961. After high school, she worked for Cottle’s stores in Waterville. She was married for over 58 years to the love of her life Carl E. Cliche of Winslow. They subsequently moved to various locations in the US following Carl’s career with General Electric and Westinghouse while she pursued and grew her nursing career.She obtained her Registered Nursing degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. During her nursing career, Mary Jane worked the ER, the ICU for decades. In the later years, she performed Occupational Nursing in a nuclear environment at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site in Aiken, S.C. until her retirement in 1966.Mary Jane enjoyed so very much watching the growth of her three children Carl Jr., Kimberly and Timothy and subsequently the maturing of her four granddaughters, Abbie, Halley, Heather and Hayden. She also particularly enjoyed sewing doll clothes to dress their dolls. That became a hobby in retirement which she used as a means of supporting many charitable activities.Another of her passions was hosting holiday events for the family over the years. She will be greatly missed.Throughout the years Mary Jane showed her heart by doing volunteer work at many children centers in the areas that she lived. During retirement, it was always seeking out a family or an organization that had a special need.Mary Jane was predeceased by her father, Phillip Morneau, mother, Sadie Morneau; sister, Jackie Hallee, brother, Lawrence; and son, Timothy Phillip Cliche (Wilmington, N.C.).She is survived by her husband Carl E. Cliche of Clemson, S.C.; her son, Carl E. Cliche Jr. and family of Gainesville, Ga.; and Kimberly Lee and family of Guyton, Ga.Mary Jane came from a large family, so she is also survived by several siblings, Bobby Morneau and family of North Vassalboro, Roger Morneau and family of Belgrade, Reggie Morneau and family of South China, Carmen Giroux and family of North Vassalboro, Paul Morneau and family of Winslow, and Theresa Thibodeau and family of Marydell, Del.; along with many cousins.The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Oconee Regional Memorial Hospital (PRISMA) in Seneca, S.C. who provided invaluable care and love to Mary Jane and myself during the final days.Services will be determined at a later time. Arrangements are by Sandifer Funeral Home, Westminster, South Carolina. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting http://www.sandiferfuneralhome.com. Any contributions should be made to your local Muscular Dystropy Association

