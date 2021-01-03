GORHAM – John “Jack” Hamilton Nygren, 83, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his home on Dec. 26, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1937 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late John and Frances (Stewart) Nygren.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. John began his working years in the construction industry and then went on to be a successful business owner.

He is predeceased by his sister, Lynn Hoffman and her husband Edmund, his brother-in-law, Raymond Karch and his wife Michele.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Margaret (Karch) Nygren; children, James Nygren and his wife Cindy, and Kirk Nygren and his wife Betsy; grandchildren, Taylor, Lindsey, Erica, Kara, Noah, Sam, and Lily Nygren; sister-in-law, Barbara Mahoney and her husband Charles; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial with USMC Honors will be held at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel in Buxton. Online condolences can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Ronald McDonald House,

250 Brackett St.,

Portland, ME 04104.﻿

Guest Book