OLD ORCHARD BEACH – William Granville Goggin, 96, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2020, at Evergreen Manor in Saco.

He was born in Randolph on April 2, 1924, to William and Vera (Nowell) Goggin. He attended local schools and graduated from Gardiner High School in 1942.

Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army, from December 1942 to October 1945, proudly serving his country during WWII in Europe in the 2nd Artillery, where he took part in many battles.

Following his military service, he was employed at B.F. Goodrich, where he was promoted from sales to manager, until the store closed. Bill then worked as an accountant for U.C.C. until retirement. He later worked part time for a florist and enjoyed making people happy when he delivered the flowers.

He was a life member of the American Legion and the V.F.W., and a former member of the Lions Club and the Yarmouth Men’s Club.

Bill played golf for several years and was proud of making a hole in one. He enjoyed woodworking, making many pieces for his home. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents; son, Richard Goggin, son, Kenneth Goggin; brother, Hubert Goggin.

Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret; son, Chester Goggin, daughter, Donna Goggin, stepson, Kenneth Collar (Vickie); granddaughters, Jesse Campbell (Michael), Katie Hadiaris (Chad), grandsons, Thomas Stevens (Sharon), Joel Goggin (Jennifer), Michael Collar (fiancée, Amber Eliason); seven great-grandsons.

Family and close friends are invited to a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4, at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta.

A special thank you to Evergreen Manor for the excellent care given to Bill for the five years he resided there. Thank you, Robin.

Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

