CAPE ELIZABETH – Luanne Marie Fortin, 66, of Jewett Road, died peacefully on Dec. 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family following a long illness.

Luanne was born in Portland on Jan. 1, 1954 the daughter of the late William I. and Anita (Copritt) Palmer. She grew up and attended schools in Portland and Gorham.

On August 22, 1970 she married the love of her life, James Fortin and together shared 50 years of marriage, it was a match made in heaven.

Luanne worked at the Maine National Bank for 10-plus years before going to work as a clerk with the UPS company, retiring in October of 2019 after 40 years of service. During her time at UPS, Luanne was the one to go to with a question or if you wanted something fixed or done right, Luanne was the one. In her 40 years of service she received several awards for her exemplary service and strong work ethic.

In her spare time, she and Jim enjoyed cruising and sailed more than 31 cruises going to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Hawaiian Islands, they made several trips to Vegas, where she loved to gamble, and she and her granddaughter traveled to New York City for a many vacations. She also enjoyed bowling, going to the Casino, and shopping at Macy’s. Her greatest love was the time spent surrounded by her family and friends. It was her decision to stop working at the bank to care for her grandchildren and then worked nights at UPS. Luanne will be remembered as an energetic, kind, thoughtful, loving and giving person.

The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the people who helped to care for Luanne during her illness, Linda Hurley, Lori Fortin, Francine Wilbur, Nadine Palmer, Lisa Train, Kathy Fortin and Marion Clark.

Luanne is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Fortin of Cape Elizabeth; two daughters, Christena and her husband, Jay White of Windham, Theresa Fortin of Cape Elizabeth; five sisters, Deborah and her husband Richard Dambrie of South Portland, Diane and her husband Arnold Floridino of Florida, Melanie Cleaves of Scarborough, Margaret “Peggy” and her husband Chuck Sanborn of Scarborough, Shelly Palmer and her companion Rodney Corbeil of Sabattus; two brothers, William Palmer of Scarborough and Bradford and his wife Theresa Palmer of South Portland; three grandchildren, Haley, Tyler and Casey White of Windham; one great-grandson, Colton White of Windham; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Luanne’s life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland followed by 12 p.m. funeral service at the chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Luanne’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Luanne’s memory to: CJD Foundation, [email protected].

Guest Book