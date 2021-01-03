PARKVILLE, Md. – Patricia “Pat” Huntress, 92, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2020. She was

born to Walter and Zetta Tarling, May 30, 1928, in Portland. She spent her formative years with her family in Willard Beach, South Portland and formed a lifelong bond with her best friend and niece, Judy Kelley.

Pat married Fred Huntress in 1946. They raised their family in Sebago and Scarborough, before retiring to Florida.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (and husband Tim) Hampshire, Debra (and husband John) Lash and Anne (and husband Jerry) Newcomb; along with six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Pat was always sociable and loved spending time with family and friends. Throughout her lifetime she enjoyed music and dancing, weekly card games, sewing and knitting, reading, bowling, and swimming. She became an avid golfer, playing in seasonal leagues and frequent tournaments and scored three hole in ones.

She often entertained and was known for her lively conversation and good humor. She will be missed and remembered with much love.

Pat will be laid to rest with her late husband at a private ceremony in Sebago.

The family appreciates your thoughts and well wishes and asks that people make donations of time to their own loved ones.

