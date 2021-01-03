NAPLES – James E. Murt, 59, passed away on Dec. 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Wyandotte, Mich., a son of the late Richard and Mary (Strasser) Murt.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy with two honorable discharges and went on to work and retire from the United States Postal Service in Detroit, Mich. as a Stewart.

James will always be remembered as “Coach” for the enjoyment he had coaching little league, fishing, hunting, bowling, fixing cars, building, grilling and cooking.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Cynthia (Skillings) Murt in 2019; and an infant daughter.

James is survived by a son, James Murt II of Naples; stepchildren, Bruce, Chris, and Pamela; grandchildren, Isabella, Mavrick, Payton, Emma, Wyatt, Jocelynn; brother, Rick his wife Pam, sister, Tammy and husband Bob; nieces and nephew, Tara, Carianne, Hayley, Brooke, and Rick.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions including mask wearing both inside and outside the funeral home. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com

