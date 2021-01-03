DAVENPORT, Fla. / WINDHAM – Sandra Marie King, a winter resident of Davenport Fla. died Dec. 4, 2020 with family by her side, after a short stay at the Vitas Palms Hospice of Seabring Fla. following a year’s battle with cancer.She was born in Portland, June 28, 1940 to parents Leslie Artel Thompson and Kathryn (Fogg) Thompson.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Leslie Jr., Norman, Leon, and sisters, Patricia McDonough, Donna Maddox, Alicia Phillips and Karlene Traulson.She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Rodney W. King; sons, Nicholas, Theodore (Brenda), Michael, and daughter, Stacey Hassapelis, stepsons, Christopher King (Carolyn) of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Rodney W. King Jr. (Bernadette) of Hebron Ind.; sister, Linda Morrill and sister-in-law, Barbara Thompson, both of Maine; numerous loving nieces and nephews; plus 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, to whom she was “Nana” to all.During her lifetime she was a single mother with four children and worked as an LPN for the elderly.Once her children were grown she bought an RV and travelled to all the states except Alaska and Hawaii. She married Rodney in 1996 and moved to Plattsburgh, N.Y., where she drove a school bus for disabled children and was an inspiration to them all.After Rodney retired they moved to Windham into the family homestead. Taking a visit to Florida in 2004 they decided to purchase a winter home in Davenport to spend the colder months. She then worked alongside Rod for NEP (Golf Channel Productions) as a runner and TV Talent cart driver. In 2012 she retired once more to travel and enjoy the Florida weather.A celebration of her life will be held in mid-summer of 2021 in Windham. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Maine Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be welcomed.

