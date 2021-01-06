BRUNWICK – Ethel S. Grasmuck, 98, of Brunswick, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021 at her home after a long illness.

Ethel was born in the middle of the Smokey Mountains, in a small town of Petros, Tenn. to Nathaniel Jackson and Tressie (Patrick) Stonecipher on March 26, 1922. Her father, a coal miner, and her mother also farmed the family land without running water or electricity. Ethel was an excellent student and after high school graduation, moved to Knoxville and worked in a war factory making uniforms.

Dreaming of seeing the world, Ethel joined the Navy and served for 2-1/2 years. She met the love of her life, Robert J. Grasmuck while both were stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas. They married in 1952 and she devoted her life to being a Navy wife and traveling all over the country and the world. The family moved to the Brunswick area in 1969. By then, she had become the epitome of a Navy Officer’s wife, mentoring younger wives and loved to entertain.

She was very active at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Over the years she was a Junior Choir/Acolyte “mom”, taught Sunday School, was active in the Women’s Group, Altar Guild and the Christmas Fair for many years – baking, making crafts, knitting, sewing and quilting items to sell.

Ethel volunteered for 25 years at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Soup Kitchen that started out at St. Paul’s and then moved to its present location on Union Street. She volunteered and participated with the 55+ Center, valued the friends she made there, and enjoyed the trips they took.

She was a life-long member of the Daughters of the Eastern Star and Women in Military Service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, CDR Robert J. Grasmuck, Sr.; her parents; a sister Kathleen S. Hill, a brother NJ Stonecipher, a foster brother, Curtis Wilson; and son-in-law John W. Sholtis.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sholtis of Brunswick and a son, Rob, of Portland. She has five grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a graveside service will be planned for Spring. Interment will be in the St. Paul’s Memorial Garden.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to St. Paul’s Rector, The Rev. Carolyn Eklund; the Lay Pastoral Visitors Group of St. Paul’s, CHANS Hospice, and to Suzan Kaye for their care of Ethel and support of her family. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests that Memorial Donations may be made to the:

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program

84A Union St.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

27 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

