NORTH YARMOUTH – Carin Wilson, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1974, the youngest daughter of Philip and Peggy Douglass from Bridgton. She graduated from Lake Region High School in 1992, then from Plymouth State College in 1996 where she earned her B.S. degree in Elementary Education.

On July 2, 2000 Carin married her high school sweetheart, Gary Wilson. Together they built a beautiful home in North Yarmouth and raised the loves of her life, their boys, Keegan Jayce and Tucker James Wilson. She loved spending time with her family camping, boating, fishing, four-wheeling, and especially being on the sidelines cheering on her sons’ teams. Carin was extremely active in spearheading fundraisers and events for their lacrosse, football, and baseball teams, as well as participating in Greely’s Booster Club.

Carin loved athletics, from competing on the field hockey and basketball teams at Lake Region, to coaching youth soccer, LRMS summer field hockey program, and Greely MS field hockey. During her high school and college summers, Carin was a WSI Swimming Instructor and Life Guard for the towns of Harrison and Bridgton. Many of her students whom she taught swimming lessons, coached, or were her classroom students have sent lovely notes and messages. Carin touched so many young people during her short stay on earth. She truly earned her angel wings many times over.

Carin began her 24-year teaching career as a kindergarten teacher at Harrison Elementary School. From there she was a grades K-3 multi-age teacher at Chebeague Island Elementary. During the ten years at Mabel I Wilson Elementary School, in Cumberland, she taught kindergarten, 2nd grade, and was a Title I Literacy Teacher. Her true love was teaching reading and writing to struggling students. Carin attained her master’s degree through the University of New England while teaching full time and raising her family.

For the past 11 years, Carin has been teaching at Canal Elementary School in Westbrook, beginning as a Title I Literacy Teacher, teaching first grade and second grade students, her favorite class. In addition to teaching her classes, she also trained and taught the staff Reading and Writing Units of Study. Often, Carin had a student teacher training under her guidance and expertise. She was nominated for the Cumberland County Teacher of the Year Award for 2018-2019 school year.

Carin was a kind and loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and life-long friend to many. She always gave endlessly of herself to others. Carin loved hosting family and friend gatherings, and created the most unique and awesome birthday parties.

Carin was predeceased by her father Philip; her grandparents, Everett and Lillian Douglass, and Claude and Linda Heath.

Her beautiful life, dimmed too soon, will forever be cherished, honored, and remembered by her husband, Gary Wilson; sons Tucker and Keegan, companion Rachel; her mother Peggy; brother Jeffrey and wife Melissa, sister Rebecca and partner Bill; her in-laws, Linda and Rick Stout and Gary Wilson Sr.; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and treasured friends.

Her friend MaryKate wrote – “You’ll always be in my heart, and the good that you’ve done will live on in your children, husband, family, friends and the vast number of students whose lives you’ve made better.”

Due to the COVID virus, a Celebration of Carin’s Life is planned for later this spring or summer.

Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to a program that was dear to Carin’s heart,

The Canal School Families in Need Program,

102 Glenwood Ave.,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

Guest Book