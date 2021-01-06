SACO – Richard “Dick” Gantnier, 89, of Saco died Jan. 2, 2021 at his home of more than 50 years surrounded and supported by his family.

Richard was born in Portland on Sept. 23, 1931, the son of Albert and Beatrice Berry Gantnier of West Scarborough. He was the oldest of four siblings, Delores Willard, Alice O’Donnell, and Alberta Zadorian, where they grew up in West Scarborough. Richard was a graduate of Scarborough High School in 1948.

In 1949 directly after high school, he attended Miss Farmer’s School of Cookery in Boston. As a boy, he was also the very first Eagle Scout in Dunstan Corner Troop 79 receiving the honor in 1950. Richard felt a great sense of pride.

On Oct. 23, 1951, Richard married the love of his life, Carlene J. (Moody) Gantnier. They began to build their “castle” filled with love and laughter; two daughters, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In his career, Richard served in the United States Army Reserve for 25 years retiring in 1975 with the rank of Major. He also worked for 42 years as a meat manager for Hannaford Supermarkets.

He was lucky enough to enjoy 29 years of retirement where he loved to travel with family and friends as often as possible, earning elite status on most cruise lines with his 36 plus cruises! Richard was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Biddeford Saco Country Club where he spent many days on the course with his wife and countless friends.

Of all the roles he had in life, he enjoyed being a grandpa the most and was known as the “biggest fan” at sporting events for all his grandchildren, seldom missing any games and always dressed in the proper fan attire. He will be sorely missed by so many including all the neighbors that each day saw his big smile and friendly wave as they drove by him walking down the street or sitting in his swing.

Richard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carlene Gantnier, three sisters Delores Willard, Alice O’Donnell, Alberta Zadorian and her husband Norman; his two daughters Sharon Walls and her husband Jerry Walls, Ellen Rizeakos and her partner Will Burk; five grandchildren Cortney Clark, Melanie Saccuzzo, Jason Walls, Alex Rizeakos, and John Rizeakos; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to grieve privately. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home 87 James St. Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be given to the family at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Richard’s memory can be given to:

Alcoholics Anonymous at http://www.csoaamaine.org

