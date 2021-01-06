BRUNSWICK, N.Y. – Craig Denis Tuttle, 52, of Brunswick, N.Y., passed away peacefully Jan. 1, 2021, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy following a brief illness. Craig was born in Dunedin, Fla. Nov. 26, 1968, the son of Denis and Anne (Blackstone) Tuttle of Topsham, Maine, and brother to Melissa Tuttle of Brunswick, Maine. Craig leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 30 years, Akka (Smith) Tuttle of Brunswick, their children, Amanda Tuttle of Mechanicville, Justin Tuttle of Delmar, and Connor Tuttle and Brooke Tuttle, both of Brunswick. Craig (Papa) will be greatly missed by adored grandchildren, Owen and Grace Seebald. He is also survived by his father-in-law and his wife, Mike and Jacquie Smith of Grafton, a sister-in-law, Melissa Newell of Pittstown, a brother-in-law, Mike Smith of Latham, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Craig was blessed to have very many great friends, whom he considered to be family. In addition, Craig was predeceased by his mother-in-law, the late Irma Smith.Craig was a graduate of Freeport High School in Maine, “Class of 1987.” He arrived to the Capital District while working to repair the locks on the NYS Canal System under the employment of Cianbro of Pittsfield, Maine. He currently was employed as the Director of Production at Precision Valve and Automation Inc. (PVA) in Cohoes, where he worked for over 25 years.Craig enjoyed coaching the Brunswick Bulldogs Pop Warner Football team, where he made many lifelong friends. He spent many years following “his boys” over countless miles to watch them at wrestling tournaments and assist as their Nutrition Coach. He also enjoyed hunting with his best friends, Craig Hansen and Doug Cameron, and called their yearly hunting trips his favorite times. Craig liked to golf and bowl with his PVA league and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. At Craig’s request there will be no public calling or funeral services but rather a gathering to celebrate his life with family and friends to be held spring 2021, at a date, place, and time to be announced. Service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 New York Route, Troy, NY 12180.Memorial contributions may be made to either:Friedreich’s AtaxiaResearch Alliance533 W. Uwchlan Ave.Downingtown, PA 19335 or:Make-A-WishFoundation3 Washington SquareAlbany, NY 12205in memory ofCraig D. Tuttle

