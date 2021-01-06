PORTLAND – Suzanne “Suzie” Kaklegian, 80, passed away at home peacefully on Dec. 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Suzie was born in Portland on August 15, 1940 the daughter of Fredrick and Florence (Hubbard) Little.

Suzie was a lifetime resident of Portland and attended local schools where she was proud to have been a majorette in the Portland Drum and Bugle Corp.

Suzie, as a young mother, was an extremely hard worker holding various jobs in the restaurant Industry and other labor intensive positions, often times holding more than one job in order to support her family. Suzie worked the Portland Eagles Club for many years, where she was proud to be the first female bartender. She also spent a lot of her social time there where she was known by many to light up a room with her sparkling outfits and personality.

In 1977 Suzie met the love of her life Sam Kaklegian and they married in 1983. They enjoyed traveling, cooking and entertaining family and friends most Sundays in their home. After retiring from the Eagles, Suzie opened an In-Home daycare. Up until her passing, Suzie was regularly recognized by adults who had attended her daycare as children. She closed her daycare in 2000 in order to care her husband Sam after his diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Suzie’s favorite time of year was Christmas. Including sending Christmas cards to dozens of her friends as early as she could to ensure that hers would be their first to arrive. For over 50 years Suzie hosted a legendary Christmas Eve open house for family and friends. She was a generous gift giver never missing a present for anyone. She found a lot of joy watching everyone open their gifts If there was a toy on one of her grand kids wish lists you want to believe she would be on a mission and even employ others until she secured it. Which would fit in perfectly with her love of shopping and competitive nature.

Suzie is survived by her loving partner of 18 years Richard “Dick” Hoyt. Dick and Suzie enjoyed being with friends, traveling, and going out to dinner. They truly looked after each other and our family is truly grateful for his commitment and dedication in caring for our Mom and honoring her wish to spend her final days in their home and thank you to the amazing team at Hospice of Southern Maine for helping us, her family through this very difficult time.

Suzie is predeceased by her husband Sam Kaklegian, brother William (Billy) Little and her mother and father.

Suzie is lovingly remembered by daughters, Diane Tierney of Portland, Sherrie Brichetto and husband Dickie of Windham, Debbie Burris of Portland and Michelle Hatt of Windham and son Michael Edes and wife Jennifer of Cumberland; grandchildren, Kara Phillips, Dana-Marie Childs, Andrew and Ryan Edes, Mason Morgan and William and Samantha Wheaton; great-grandchildren, Hailey Marie Phillips and Ava Morgan.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To share memories of Suzie or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu if flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Hospice of Southern Maine.

