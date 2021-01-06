Roger P. Duquesnoy 1934 – 2020 SABATTUS – Roger P. Duquesnoy, 86, of Keay Road and formerly of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Brunswick on Feb. 25, 1934, the son of G. Eugene and Ida Lebel Duquesnoy. Roger attended St. John’s School and was a 1951 graduate of Brunswick High School. Roger worked his entire life at Bath Iron Works, starting there as an apprentice machinist, shortly after graduating from high school. Roger retired in 1991 after 39 years, attaining the position of Machine Shop Foreman. On April 24, 1954 he married Rhea St. Pierre who passed away on Nov. 28, 1996. On Jan. 12, 2000 Roger married the former Joan Reynolds Curtis. Roger passed away on Dec 31 which was Rhea’s birthday and the anniversary of Joan’s first marriage. Roger enjoyed woodworking, travelling around the United States and the world, enjoying family, square dancing and just “fixing things”” for family and friends. He was a communicant of St. John’s the Baptist Church-All Saints Parish. Surviving besides his wife Joan is a daughter Susan Ross, a son Michael Duquesnoy and wife Alice, stepson Frank Curtis and wife Linda, stepdaughter Joleen Starks, stepdaughter Rhonda Sue Smotherman and husband Ken; grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebecca, Katherine, John, Amy, Frankie Lou, Richard, Megan, Joshua, and Zachary; a sister Joan Earl and husband Richard; and six great- grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John’s the Baptist Church-All Saints Parish 39 Pleasant St. Brunswick. Spring interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery Brunswick. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfunerlhome.com Memorial donations may be made to: St. John’s Church Maintenance Fund All Saints Parish 132 McKeen St. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Tedford Housing PO Box 958 Brunswick, ME 04011

