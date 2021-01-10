Just because everyone you know voted for Donald Trump doesn’t mean the election went to Trump. Everyone I know voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and I had to acknowledge that she lost.
Neither does high attendance at rallies during a pandemic mean much. No one I know would have attended a rally of any kind (much less maskless) if it meant contracting COVID.
I always considered Republicans the other side of a single American political coin. Since Wednesday’s events, I’ll have to re-think this. I have never been prouder to be a Democrat, however.
Ann Melious
Naples
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
How Maine’s members of Congress voted last week
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: History almost repeats itself in D.C.
-
Outdoors
Ask Maine Audubon: ‘What’s wrong with our squirrels?’
-
Local & State
Numerous marijuana-related bills expected in next legislative session
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Electoral College prevents concentration of power
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.