Just because everyone you know voted for Donald Trump doesn’t mean the election went to Trump. Everyone I know voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and I had to acknowledge that she lost.

Neither does high attendance at rallies during a pandemic mean much. No one I know would have attended a rally of any kind (much less maskless) if it meant contracting COVID.

I always considered Republicans the other side of a single American political coin. Since Wednesday’s events, I’ll have to re-think this. I have never been prouder to be a Democrat, however.

Ann Melious
Naples

