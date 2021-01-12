PORTLAND – Anjilina Lomit Lako, 85, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020 in Portland. She was born on Jan. 1, 1935 in South Sudan.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660, Brighton Ave. in Portland. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday with burial to follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

