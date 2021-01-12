PORTLAND – It is with a deep feeling of loss and heavy hearts for the family to announce the passing of Kasey Jean Crouse on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Maine Medical Center of complications from heart surgery.

She is survived by her mother Melissa Tucci, stepfather Michael Hanson as well as her father Dale Crouse; maternal grandparents, Arlene Walker and Bruce Tucker, and paternal grandparents, Betty and Loren Crouse; and her brother, David Tucci.

For a complete obituary, to sign Kasey’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family, please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com.

