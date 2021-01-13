Barbara Prince Coffin Knedler 1932 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Barbara Prince Coffin Knedler, 88, of Topsham, died Monday Jan. 11, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at Midcoast Hospital. She was born on Nov. 11, 1932 at her grandmother’s farm, The Merriconeag Farm, which later became part of the Brunswick Naval base. She was the daughter of Irving and Ruth (Little) Prince. She attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1952. On Nov. 11, 1954, she married Donald Coffin. They resided in Brunswick to raise their family. Donald passed away Oct. 24, 1980. Later in life Barbara married Irvin “Ned” Knedler on July 3, 1993. She had several jobs over the years, including working at Coffins Store with her husband, and working along the side of her daughter, Judy, when they reopened the family store in 1983. She was also employed over the years at F.W. Woodworths, Fancy Stitches, and Eastland Shoe. Heavily involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and community, Barbara spent much of her life impacting those around her. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 where she served as past Madame President and enjoyed working with veterans. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7738 in Bath, Topsham Fair Association, Evergreen Senior Citizens, Merrymeeting Grange of Topsham and Order of Eastern Star Electra #2 in Bowdoinham. She was a member of both the Lucky Strikes and Senior bowling leagues. She was even a Den mother for the Cub Scouts in her boys’ youth. She also enjoyed attending sporting events for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Barbara was also an avid Bingo player and loved playing scratch tickets. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Ruth; husbands, Donald and Irvin “Ned”; daughter, Judith Brillant; sisters, Edith, Florence, Alice, Roberta, and Helene. She is survived by her brother, Hartwell and wife Gail of Harpswell, brother-in-law, Philip Farmer of Freeport; sons, William “Bill” and wife Tanya of Galveston, Russell Coffin of Harpswell, Craig Coffin and wife Tina of Woolwich, daughter, Jane Feeney of Topsham, and son-in-law, Leon Brillant of Topsham. She had 10 grandchildren that she adored, Leon Brillant, Kristina Grover, Justin Coffin, Errol and Dean Staples, Aidan Coffin, Savannah McLean, Madison Trotter and Donald and Emily Coffin. She had 11 great-grandchildren that she was always so excited to see and loved very much. Trey and Maxton Brillant, Jason and Marc Magno, Kaliann Grover, Ryder Coffin, Cora and Camryn Coffin, Jordan Staples, and Natalie and David Staples; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned for the spring for family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Barbara to the Judy Brillant Grant at the American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Rd. Topsham, ME. 04086. Checks should be made payable to Unit 202, in the memo please put “Judy Brillant Grant.”

