SOUTH PORTLAND – Krystal was born July 21, 1998 and died unexpectedly on Friday Jan. 8, 2021. She is the daughter of Wendy Bell and Benjamin Collins.

She was a graduate of Scarborough High School and attended Salem State College. She enjoyed camping, animals, travel and seeing new things. Her quirky personality would bring a smile to everyone she knew. Life was never dull with Krystal as her funny personality made every occasion so much fun.

Krystal followed her own path and lived her life freely. She pushed every boundary and would go from dangling off a mountain to jumping off a bridge on a hot day. She had lots of spirit.

Outside of her mother and father, Krystal is survived by her sister, Kharyn Bineau and her husband Shawn of Biddeford; stepmothers, Michelle Aylward of Naples and Kathy Bernhardt of Westbrook; and one niece, Rylee Bineau. She had multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her deeply.

Thank you to Scarborough High teachers and staff who helped shape and mold Krystal, just as they do for all students.

*If you or a loved one need help with addiction please reach out to: SavingKrystalHeroinOutreach.com or seek help at your local treatment center.

You kids out there who are playing Russian roulette with your lives….GET HELP NOW!*

A celebration of life will be scheduled for late spring to honor her.

There will be a 5K walk/run each year in July to bring awareness to Heroin and the dangers. All donations are used to educate young adults and parents of the dangers of heroin. I cannot bring Krystal back, but we can try to save another child’s life.

Only God can guide us with the help of His many children who love us. We will look up to where our strength lies. Our crosses we bear on earth are dress rehearsals for our grand performance through eternity. Looking forward to being reunited with Krystal again, but not until my work here is done. I am her voice now and I promise her death will not be in vain. #FOREVER22

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saving Krystal Heroin Outreach Fund via Go Fund me page: gf.me/u/zfup32.

