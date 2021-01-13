SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – Franklin R. Perkins Jr. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at home in Somersworth, N.H. He was born on June 15, 1943 in Biddeford, one of three children born to Pauline (Bissonnette) and Franklin R. Perkins Sr.

He lived most of his life in Biddeford where he was born, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1960. Frank was a member of the Eagles in Biddeford for several years. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing golf. During football season you would find him watching college and professional games faithfully.

He worked most of his adult life in auto sales before retiring many years ago.

Frank is predeceased by his oldest son, Jeffrey Alan Perkins; as well as his parents, Franklin Perkins Sr. and Pauline Perkins.

He is survived by his sons, Scott Perkins and his wife, Brenda of Stockbridge, Vt., and David Perkins of Somersworth, N.H., his daughter, Karen Wallace of Rochester, N.H.; his sister, Priscilla Daw, brother, Daniel Perkins and his wife, Wanda; 11 grandchildren; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Frank also leaves behind his beloved friend, Yvonne Berard of Biddeford.

At the request of his family there will be no services.

Roberge Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

If you would like to honor Frank’s memory you can make a donation to an Animal Shelter of your choice.

