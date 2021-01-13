DAYTON – Eldon G. Petersen, 80, passed away at his home on Jan. 11, 2021.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Visitation will be held on Saturday Jan. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., Buxton. A service will immediately follow at the church at 2 p.m. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and mask wearing.

