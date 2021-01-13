PORTLAND – Robert “Bob” E. Flaherty of Portland died Thursday Jan. 7, 2021, following a long illness. Son of Patrick and Alice Flaherty, Bob was born at Mercy Hospital in Portland on Jan. 7, 1938 and a 1955 graduate of Cheverus High School.A lifelong Catholic, and nearly 50-year member of AA, Bob retired from the Archdiocese, as a director of Detox in Lewiston, after working many years in various centers in the Portland area.Bob is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rita Berry; brother, James Flaherty and sister, Betty Calendine; and a great-grandson, Austin Blake.He is survived by his children, Joelene Romanos, Scott Flaherty, Colleen Tirabassi, Shawn Flaherty and Daniel Flaherty. Known as “Grampy Bob” to his grandchildren, Bob was blessed with 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.Loved by all who knew him, he will greatly missed. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

