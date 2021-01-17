SCARBOROUGH – In the early morning hours of Jan. 11, 2021, with his wife and his son by his side, Mr. DeCoste slipped peacefully from our arms into the arms of Jesus.

On Feb. 10, 1925, he was born in Portland, the son of the late James and Martha (Kane) DeCoste. This was a happy home, a home of strong Catholic faith. Sister Eleanor, brother John, together with “Auntie” Molly Kane, added to that joy. Though he grew up during the Great Depression and graduated from Cheverus in 1943 in time to enter the Army during WWII, he still felt he grew up in “the best of times.”

Upon the end of the war, he returned home before attending Bates College for three years. His work life was spent at S.D. Warren Paper Mill in Westbrook, in the Quality Control Department.

In that time period he met, probably at a dance, his first wife, Dolores “Wally” Bettez. They married in 1955 and settled in Westbrook, raising a family of five children: four daughters and a son. He participated fully in their lives from fun-filled days at beaches or the lake, skating in winter, attending games, and of course camera in hand. He and Wally loved to dance. After 43 years of a happy marriage, Dolores passed away in 1998.

Sometime later he met his second wife Claire (Begin) Giuliano, also widowed, at the Franciscan Monastery in Kennebunkport. They married in 1999, and he inherited another family – a stepson Christopher, three grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He loved being with them at family get-togethers and couldn’t take enough photos.

Along with his love of photography, he was an avid reader and eloquent writer. He was very active in the Pro-Life movement and fought vigorously for the Right to be Born.

This is who he was: a defender of Faith, a searcher of Truth, a man of integrity, a gentle man, a gentleman. He enjoyed another 21 years of happy marriage with Claire. “It was indeed A WONDERFUL LIFE!!”

Mr. DeCoste is survived by his wife Claire; sister, Eleanor Scanlon, brother, John and sister in-law Barbara. He is also survived by his five children. Martha Kelly, Margaret and Tom Wolff, Elizabeth and Stephen Bennett, William and Ala’s DeCoste, Ruth and Mike Schmidt; his nine grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, and William Kelly; Francis and Cammie Wolff; Harry and James Tucker, and Stephen Bennett; Kate Delaney; his three great-grandchildren, Andrew and Avery Tucker and James Tucker, Jr. He is also survived by his loving stepfamily – Chris and all of the children.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to our beloved Dr. Timothy Baum and to Dr. Grohman at Mercy ICU, the staff at Gosnell, especially Sarah and Katie.

Visiting hours celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Chapel at 9:15 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 21 followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Interment will take place in the spring. To view Mr. DeCoste’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

