GORHAM – Patricia “PaPat” L. Rich, 77, of Gorham passed away on Jan. 11, 2021 at the Barron Center from COVID-19 complications after an extended illness.

Patricia was born in South Windham to Arthur and Lois (Cobb) Locke. After graduating from Gorham High School, she continued her education for two years at a business college. She married her high school sweetheart, Bernard L. Rich, from Windham, in 1963. They were married for 32 years, until his death in 1995. They raised two daughters, and always had an open house for family and friends.

Pat worked at Gorham Savings Bank in the Gorham and Standish locations, the University of Southern Maine Cooperative Extension, and retired from USM Lifeline Center for Fitness. She continued to stay in contact with her coworkers/friends. Even upon retirement, her hands never went idle. She was a beloved volunteer at Little Falls Bible Church.

She loved giving to people. Her creativity and ingenuity knew no bounds. She would say, “I like to try my hand at everything, to see if I can recreate it or develop and design something. A lot of people will ask me if I can make or do something. My motto is always ‘I will try’ and usually I succeed.” A lot of her love and talent was focused on her constant companions – her dachshunds, Zoe and Zeek. She would spare no time or expense building ramps, baking cookies, sewing jackets, and making comfy beds for them.

Although Pat loved spending time with her family and friends, she remained independent. She enjoyed the peace and quiet of being at home with her dogs. “I grew up in the country and still find it peaceful, and the city hectic. Sometimes you might wish you were closer to the activities you do, but on weekends, when you’re relaxing, you change your mind real fast. The city is nice to visit, but it’s good to come home to the peace and quiet of the wind blowing in the woods and the birds chirping.”

She is survived by her children, Stacey Osmond and her husband, David, of Saco, and Tara-Lee Goulet and her husband, Brian, of Portland; grandson Daniel Abbott; siblings, Sandra Mason of Gorham, Sharon Creamer of Windham, Arthur Locke Jr. and his wife, Vicky, of Gray, Cindy Verrill and husband, David, of North Carolina, Anthony Locke and his wife, Lindsey, of Gorham; and dog, Zeek.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bernard L. Rich; siblings, Reginald “Butch” Locke, Philip A. Locke; and dog, Zoe.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Pat’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

