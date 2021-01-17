YARMOUTH – Bill Eycleshymer was born to Eternal Life just five days shy of his 80th birthday on Jan. 17, 2021. He died peacefully at his home in the care of his beloved wife, Judith Pollock and Hospice of Southern Maine.

Bill was known by all as a kind, warm, compassionate man who loved big dogs and little kids. His sense of humor and Irish wit were a joy to everyone who was lucky enough to spend time with him. He loved spending time in his well-equipped workshop and was a fine woodworker, turning many beautiful bowls.

His very favorite recreation was driving his collection of boats. He had Sea Rays that he sped on over Moosehead Lake, Casco Bay and Sebago Lake. Kayaks, sail boats and dinghies were also part of his armada. In 2002 he and Judith built a log camp on Sebec Lake where they spent many happy summers together. He bought a pontoon boat for boating on Sebec, which he called his “geriatric party boat” and he cruised the beautiful lake endlessly, taking people for rides and waving to all.

Bill’s career began after completing his undergraduate degree in manufacturing engineering. His first job after college was with the VA in Chicago where he applied his engineering skills to assist occupational and physical therapists. He held patents for devices he developed which were used to assist disabled people. Later he received his master’s in finance and rose in the ranks of manufacturing executives. He became known as a top turnaround specialist, and as such, moved around the country saving medium sized manufacturing companies from going out of business.

One such position took him to Pennsylvania, where in 1985 he met and married the love of his life, Judith, who was also living in Pennsylvania at the time. They travelled to Maine, Judith’s home, several times a year and in 1989, came home permanently. They built a home on the Royal River in Yarmouth, later moved to Friendship and then back to Yarmouth.

While living in Friendship Bill managed a sheltered workshop in Belfast, employing people with developmental disabilities. He often said that working with the disabled was one of the most rewarding positions he ever held. They loved him and he loved them. Back in Yarmouth, he volunteered doing respite care for people with dementia, an activity he felt privileged to do.

Bill was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth where he volunteered in several capacities, including the one he held as most precious, that of Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. The manger used to this day at Christmas at Sacred Heart was lovingly built by Bill.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; his brother-in-law, Jim Pollock whom he dearly loved and called his brother, and Jim’s wife, Nancy. Bill was devastated by the suicide of his beloved stepson, Josh, Judith’s son in 2002. He also leaves behind, two adult children from a prior marriage; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Gertrude Eycleshymer.

There will be a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church and burial in Holy Cross cemetery in Yarmouth in the spring when we hope and pray the Sacred Heart Adult Choir he loved so much will be able to sing.

If you wish to make a contribution in Bill’s memory, he would be pleased if you supported Good Shepherd Food Bank or Catholic Charities of Maine.

