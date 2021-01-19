OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Jean G. Michaud 87, of School Street passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Sanford July 23, 1933 the daughter of Thaddeus “Ted” and Hazel Kallock Gooding.Jean graduated from Sanford High School and then went to nursing school. She was a registered nurse working for Goodall Hospital and Notre Dame.She did bookkeeping for Humpty Dumpty Chips, Michaud Tree and Paving Business and B & L Ambulance Service. In later years, she owned and operated Jeanie’s Place doing rentals and selling jewelry, toys and gifts.Jean enjoyed genealogy, making jewelry, travel, reading, puzzles, gardening, crafts, bowling and woodworking. She even built her own kitchen cabinets and countertops.Mrs. Michaud was a member of the Maine Planning and Advisory Council on Developmental Disabilities, the Girl Scouts of America and the Old Orchard Beach Rescue. Survivors include two sons, Irving Michaud and Michael Turcotte, three daughters Cheryl Macomber, Kathy Perreault and Karen Underwood; five grandchildren, Michele, Todd, Zack, Ashley and Benjamin; seven great-grandchildren Tyler, Natalie, Connor, Devin, Mason, Reese and Riley, great-grandbaby #8, Kaleb is on the way. A summer celebration of life will be announced at a further date.A private burial will be at the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford.Dennett, Craig ahd Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.comMemorial contributions may be made to your local Developmental Disabilities Program.

