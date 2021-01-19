FALMOUTH – Jean “Jeannie” L. Brenner, 94, of Falmouth passed away after a brief illness on Jan. 17, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Jean was born May 3, 1926 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of David and Evelyn Levin. She moved to Brookline, Mass. with her family at the age of 6 months.Jean graduated from Choate School in Brookline in 1944 and attended Endicott College. She married the love of her life, Max “Mickey” Brenner on April 27, 1947. They were married 73 years until his death in July 2020.Before moving to Maine they lived in Newton Center and Chestnut Hill where they raised their family. Jean’s life was devoted to her family. She attended all of her children’s and grandchildren’s school, camp and sporting events and hosted birthday and holiday celebrations for all. Jean was an avid seamstress making children’s clothing and even her daughter’s wedding dresses. From needlepoint to crochet, she did it all, but her passion was knitting making countless sweaters, scarves, hats, and blankets. If you knew Jean she probably knitted something for youShe spent many summer’s weekends aboard the “Jeannie B” cruising the New England coast with Mickey, family and friendsJean is survived by her three daughters, Sally Willis and her significant other Philip McKittrick of Scarborough, Susan Fabricant of Madison, Conn., Jane Goodband and her husband Gary of Richmond, N.H.; eight grandchildren, Aaron Willis and his wife Lizzie, Daniel Willis and his wife Stephanie, Lesley Carr and her husband Bryan, Peter Fabricant and his wife Son, Eric Fabricant, Mitchell Fabricant, Benjamin Goodband and Adam Goodband and his wife Etta; and seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Emme, Elijah, Sofia, Jaxson, Mila, and Avery. Jean’s family thanks the staff at Oceanview, Aging Excellence, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice Home for their compassionate care.Grave side services will be held Wednesday Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Temple Beth El Memorial Park, 1 Johnson Rd., Portland. Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean’s name may be made to theGosnell Memorial Hospice Home,11 Hunnewell Rd.,Scarborough, ME 04074.

