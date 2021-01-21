Once again this year, the Journalism Education Foundation of New England will award a number of scholarships to high school seniors and college students in its six-state region who plan to pursue a career in journalism. Each scholarship is $2,000.

Interested students can apply online at www.nenpa.com. For more information, email [email protected]

The deadline for applications is March 12.

filed under:
Courier Community, Leader Community
