Once again this year, the Journalism Education Foundation of New England will award a number of scholarships to high school seniors and college students in its six-state region who plan to pursue a career in journalism. Each scholarship is $2,000.
Interested students can apply online at www.nenpa.com. For more information, email [email protected]
The deadline for applications is March 12.
