Movies

Jan. 23

Drive-In Movie Night with Gorham Outdoors Club, 6 p.m. in the Gorham High School parking lot. Double feature with “The Incredibles” and “Ghostbusters.” Free, but registration required at gorhamrec.com. Parking lot opens at 5 p.m. for those registered; first-come first-served at 5:30 p.m. for unregistered.

Theater

January

Lake Region Community Theatre will present a Stay-at-Home Showcase, a collection of submitted videos showcasing a variety of talents, in January. Check lrctme.org or the theater’s Facebook page for release date.

Feb. 1-6

A Winter Wonderland Celebration presented by Windham Center Stage Theater. Virtual evening of songs, dance and performances. Linke available beginning Feb. 1 at windhamtheater.org.

