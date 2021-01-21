Movies
Jan. 23
Drive-In Movie Night with Gorham Outdoors Club, 6 p.m. in the Gorham High School parking lot. Double feature with “The Incredibles” and “Ghostbusters.” Free, but registration required at gorhamrec.com. Parking lot opens at 5 p.m. for those registered; first-come first-served at 5:30 p.m. for unregistered.
Theater
January
Lake Region Community Theatre will present a Stay-at-Home Showcase, a collection of submitted videos showcasing a variety of talents, in January. Check lrctme.org or the theater’s Facebook page for release date.
Feb. 1-6
A Winter Wonderland Celebration presented by Windham Center Stage Theater. Virtual evening of songs, dance and performances. Linke available beginning Feb. 1 at windhamtheater.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Jan. 21
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland history book released for bicentennial
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Jan. 21
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. King is wrong – Big Government is the problem
-
Scarborough Leader
Town & Country FCU provides hundreds of meals to frontline health care workers